It's with the greatest of sadness and the heaviest of hearts that the family of Riley Andrew Broussard announces his passing from his earthly life into his heavenly life on Nov. 22, 2019, at the age of 89. Riley was born in Midland, La., to Hypolite Broussard Jr. and Leola Stewart Broussard on Oct. 16, 1930. Riley worked as a Glass and Iron Worker throughout his life, as well as being a crossing guard in Bell City and Iowa for over 10 years. He was a member of the Glazer & Iron Work Organizations. Riley loved building things and being outdoors, working cattle, gardening, hunting and fishing. His greatest joys in life came from the time he was able to spend with his wife of 70 years, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and memories they made. Riley never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Riley is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Lelia Marie Broussard of Bell City, La.; his son, Stanley John Broussard (Toni) of Sweet Lake, La.; his three daughters, Mona Fay Wade (Tom) of Gilmer, Texas, Kathy Midkiff (Ralph) of Moss Bluff, La., Paula Underwood (David) of Limestone, Maine; his brother, Orgy Broussard (Adrienne) of LeBleu Settlement, La.; his sister, Leola Broussard of Crowley, La.; his 10 grandchildren; his 30 great-grandchildren; and his one great-great-grandchild.
Riley is now rejoicing in heaven with his parents, Hypolite and Leola Broussard; his three brothers, Hilliard, Winford and Harvey Broussard; his sister, Hilda Romero.
Funeral service for Riley Andrew Broussard, 89, of Bell City, La., will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Matthews & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings, La. Riley will be laid to rest in the Leblanc Cemetery following his service. Those chosen to honor Riley by carrying him to his final resting place will be Brandon Tinley, Wesley Wade, Cliff Breaux, Kyle Underwood, Ty Honeycutt and Mike Regan. Honorary pallbearer will be Zander Breaux.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. and continue until the time of his service at 2 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 23, 2019