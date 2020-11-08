Riley Keith Clark, 61, was born on Dec. 13, 1958 in Lake Charles, La. He was the oldest son of Riley F. and Frann Risher Smith Clark. He passed from this life on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 in Memphis, Tenn.

Keith graduated from DeRidder High School, Class of 1976. He attended LSU and was a huge Tiger and Saints fan. Keith was a resident of Henderson, Ky, where he worked for 25 years at International Paper as a Control Room Operator.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Sandra K. Runge Clark; three sons, Dustin Jude Clark of Evansville, In., Cody Sigler of Rosepine, La., and Lathan Sigler of DeRidder, La; four grandchildren, Ava Riley Clark, Skylar Sigler, Zeke Sigler, and Kayleigh Sigler; two sisters, Connie C. Kirk & Vernon – DeRidder, La. and Krista C. Reese & Ricky of Anacoco, La; one brother, S. Kerry Clark & Rhonda of Commerce,Texas; Uncle Rod and Aunt Viv and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Riley & Frann Clark.

A private family service will be held under the direction of Chaddick Funeral Home at 1931 N. Pine Street in DeRidder, La 70634.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store