Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Riley Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Riley Theo Richard


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Riley Theo Richard Obituary
Riley Theo Richard left this world to meet the LORD, at the sound of Angels Trumpets, on the morning of July 6, 2019. He was born on Sept. 5, 1980, to Benny and Patsy Richard of Hayes.
He was a simple man and Jesus filled his life. He wrote bible verses and religious thoughts all over his room. He had a deep love for GOD and his family. Riley felt that his purpose was to love and protect his family.
He worked as an oilfield worker, on drilling rigs, chemical salesman and as a solids control supervisor.
Riley was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Left to cherish his memory, and if you knew him, you'd know what special memories they are; love of his life, Veronica Nevarez; his son and pride and joy, Gavin Richard; parents; brothers, Shane Richard (Tiffiny), Joshua Richard (Erin); nephews, Jeremy, Maison, Royce, Kyle Richard, Damon Fullington, Jayden Turnley; nieces, Eleanor Richard, Hailee Turnley; great-nephews, Randy and Aiden; great-niece, Khloe; as well as several uncles; aunts; and his loving puppy, Brock.
Riley will be laid to rest by his maternal grandmother in Hayes Cemetery.
Funeral service are Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with the Rev. John Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery. Visitation begins Tuesday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. and will resume Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now