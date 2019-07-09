Riley Theo Richard left this world to meet the LORD, at the sound of Angels Trumpets, on the morning of July 6, 2019. He was born on Sept. 5, 1980, to Benny and Patsy Richard of Hayes.

He was a simple man and Jesus filled his life. He wrote bible verses and religious thoughts all over his room. He had a deep love for GOD and his family. Riley felt that his purpose was to love and protect his family.

He worked as an oilfield worker, on drilling rigs, chemical salesman and as a solids control supervisor.

Riley was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory, and if you knew him, you'd know what special memories they are; love of his life, Veronica Nevarez; his son and pride and joy, Gavin Richard; parents; brothers, Shane Richard (Tiffiny), Joshua Richard (Erin); nephews, Jeremy, Maison, Royce, Kyle Richard, Damon Fullington, Jayden Turnley; nieces, Eleanor Richard, Hailee Turnley; great-nephews, Randy and Aiden; great-niece, Khloe; as well as several uncles; aunts; and his loving puppy, Brock.

Riley will be laid to rest by his maternal grandmother in Hayes Cemetery.

Funeral service are Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with the Rev. John Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery. Visitation begins Tuesday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. and will resume Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Published in American Press on July 9, 2019