Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Andrus Aucoin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Fern Andrus Aucoin


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Fern Andrus Aucoin Obituary
Rita Fern Andrus Aucoin, born May 9, 1932, daughter of the late Elaire and Mable (Abshire) Andrus, passed away Saturday, August 03, 2019, in a local care center, at the age of 87.
Rita was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. She loved word search puzzles, Pokeno and playing cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Rita is survived by her children, Ray A. Aucoin (Ruth); Linda Fuselier (Larry); sisters, Bertha Lee Andrus Miles; Pat Crowder; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Allen B. Aucoin; granddaughter, Monique Aucoin Graves.
Funeral services are Monday, August 5, 2019 in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa at 1 p.m. with her grandson, Pastor Monty Aucoin officiating. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Hayes. Visitation is Monday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with a rosary recited at 11 a.m.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now