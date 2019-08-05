|
|
Rita Fern Andrus Aucoin, born May 9, 1932, daughter of the late Elaire and Mable (Abshire) Andrus, passed away Saturday, August 03, 2019, in a local care center, at the age of 87.
Rita was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. She loved word search puzzles, Pokeno and playing cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Rita is survived by her children, Ray A. Aucoin (Ruth); Linda Fuselier (Larry); sisters, Bertha Lee Andrus Miles; Pat Crowder; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Allen B. Aucoin; granddaughter, Monique Aucoin Graves.
Funeral services are Monday, August 5, 2019 in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa at 1 p.m. with her grandson, Pastor Monty Aucoin officiating. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Hayes. Visitation is Monday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with a rosary recited at 11 a.m.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.johnsonandbrownfuneralhome.com or Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 5, 2019