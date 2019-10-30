|
Rita Guidry Stutes, 97, of Lake Charles, passed away at noon on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Stutes was born on June 27, 1922, in Rayne, La. She was actively involved in her Catholic faith and was a dedicated member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Mrs. Stutes was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Altar Society, Mary Callers, Catholic VIC Group and RCIA.
She was an amazing model of spirituality, humility, service, motherhood and work ethic. Mrs. Stutes had many good friends of all ages and she loved visits from friends and family. Her favorite past time was working in her yard and watching her flowers grow.
Those left to cherish her memory are four children, Jessica Hulin, Richard Stutes (Becky), Cynthia Ardoin (Phillip) and Bryan Stutes (Cherlyn); son-in-law, Jay Moon of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Denise Hookstra (Steve), Jason Hulin (Katherine), Michael Stutes (Leslie), David Ardoin (Melanie) and Jeffery Ardoin (Ashley); 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse J. Stutes; daughter, Julie Moon; grandsons, Eric Stutes and Steven Ardoin; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Hulin.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The Rev. Rommel Tolentino will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 1 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 11:30 a.m.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Stutes caregiver, Bonnie Beard, to Heart of Hospice, and to the staff at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, 8th tower, for their sincere care and love shown to Mrs. Stutes during her time of need.
Pallbearers will be Jason Hulin, Bryan and Michael Stutes, and David, Jeffery and Phillip Ardoin.
Published in American Press on Oct. 30, 2019