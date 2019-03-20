Home

Rita Ney
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Inurnment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Consolata Cemetery
Rita Marie Ney, 78, of Lake Charles, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in a local care facility.
Mrs. Ney was born in Parson, Kan., on Dec. 28, 1940. She was the owner and operator of Concord House Furniture and was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Greg, Mike, Darrell, and Paul and wife Shelly Ney; grandchildren, Ashley Lane, Blake, Sarah, Eric, Bryce, Brock, and Jared Ney, and Hannah and Alyssa Gray; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Titmus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ney.
An inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Consolata Cemetery. Deacon Harold Nixon will officiate. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Published in American Press on Mar. 20, 2019
