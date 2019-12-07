|
Robbie Cooley, 87, passed from this life on Dec. 5, 2019, in a local care facility surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 7, 1932, in Kinder, La. He attended Ragley High School where he played basketball for the school team. During his senior year he moved to Dry Creek, La., where he continued playing basketball until he graduated. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Niese Louise Hamilton, who became his wife on Jan. 9, 1953. They were married for 62 years, and had two children. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Airforce. Robbie retired from Firestone Tire & Rubber Company in Sulphur, LA after 32 years of service.
Robbie was a faithful member of the Pentecostal faith and churches he attended. At the time of his death he was a faithful member of New Life Pentecostal Church in Ragley, La., where his son, the Rev. Glen D. Cooley is the pastor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his daughter, Deborah A. Burgin and husband Floyd of Ragley, La.; his son, the Rev. Glen D. Cooley and wife Julia of Ragley, La.; brothers, Charles Cooley and wife Linda of Metairie, La., and Grady Cooley and wife Donna of Moss Bluff, La.; grandchildren, Shannon Marcantel of Ragley, La., Stacey Burgess and husband Joseph of Ragley, La., Sean Cooley and wife Laken of Ragley, La., Shanelle Buxton and husband Ryan of Ragley, La., Jody Burgin of Iowa, La., Karl Burgin and wife Jennifer of Yuma, Ariz., Marc Burgin of Sulphur, La., and Eric Burgin of Moss Bluff, La.; great-grandchildren, Abigail Marcantel, Ashton Burgess, Juliana Burgess, Adriana Burgess, Felicity Cooley, Harper Buxton, Edward Grimm, Jamie Burgin, Logan Doyle, James Burgin, Jacob Burgin, Jessie Burgin and Henry Burgin.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Niese L. Cooley; and his parents, Leon and Eula Cooley; and his sister, Shirley Cooley.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at New Life Pentecostal Church, 16803 Hwy. 171, Ragley, La. The Rev. Glen D. Cooley will officiate. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Sunday from noon until the time of the service.
Published in American Press on Dec. 7, 2019