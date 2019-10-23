Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Robbie Watson
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
King's Funeral Home
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
King's Funeral Home
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Robbie Gail (Vital) Watson


1980 - 2019
Robbie Gail (Vital) Watson Obituary
Robbie Gail Vital Watson, 38, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Oct. 31, 1980, to Robert Wayne Vital and Norma Vitor in Lake Charles, La. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at King's Funeral Home with a Rosary at 11 a.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 23, 2019
