Robbie Gail Vital Watson, 38, departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Oct. 31, 1980, to Robert Wayne Vital and Norma Vitor in Lake Charles, La. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at King's Funeral Home with a Rosary at 11 a.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 23, 2019