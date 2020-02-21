Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

Robeina Green


1921 - 2020
Robeina Green Obituary
Robeina Green, 98, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her residence in Lake Charles, La. She was born May 30, 1921, to Sandy and Nancy Kelly Berry in Waxia, La. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for 79 years under the leadership of Rev. Elmore Garner. She loved helping people, working in her flower bed and garden.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Nancy Guillory of Rockwall, Texas, and Sharon Robinson of Lake Charles, La.; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Through the years of her life, she inherited many other children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sandy and Nancy Berry; her husband, Herman Green; and two sisters, Mary Minix and Pearl Brown.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. and funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, the Rev. Elmore Garner, officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2020
