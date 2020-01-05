|
|
SULPHUR- Robert Allan Creech, 86, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in his Michigan residence.
He was a native and raised in Kentucky and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He then settled in Lake Charles where he met and married Doris "Doodle" Mayo. They were married for 51 years. Robert worked for Levingston Engineers for many years then retired from the Louisiana Department of Corrections. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Sulphur. He enjoyed camping, watching NASCAR races, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of thirteen years, Betty Shinaberry Creech of Birmingham, Mich.; his son, Dennis Creech and wife, Gail of Lake Charles; his siblings, Mary Showalter and Rodney Little of Kentucky, and Dewey Little of Alabama; three grandchildren, Ret. Lt. Col. Katherine Callaghan and husband, Joe of Somerset, England, Cory Creech and wife, Katie of Carlyss, and Sarah "Wayne" Schafer of Wilmington, Ohio; and six great-grandchildren, Colin and Jaymie Creech, Landon and Keira Schafer, and Haleena and Henry Callaghan. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Doris "Doodle" Mayo Creech; and two brothers, Billy Creech and Homer Ray Little.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Lamar Huffman will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10 a.m.until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in American Press on Jan. 5, 2020