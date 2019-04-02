Robert "Bobby" Arabie, 83, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully five days before his 84th birthday on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Robert was born April 4, 1935, in Fenton, La., and passed after a brief battle with a brain tumor in Lake Charles under Harbor Hospice care.

Robert was a graduate of Gillis High School and served in U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. He worked for many years at Livingston Ship Yard in Orange, Texas, until they closed their doors. He retired from KJ's Services in Sulphur. Robert was a quiet man, but he never failed to show his love for his family through his presence, like going to all of his grandkids' events. When he spoke, it was worth listening to. He was passionate about keeping his yard perfect. He also enjoyed watching Nascar, Gunsmoke, Andy Griffith, LSU and Saints football.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Brubaker Arabie; parents, Melville Arabie Sr. and Agate Vidrine Arabie; five brothers, Wesley, Alvin, Willis, Melville Jr, and Harry Arabie; and two sisters, Bernice Arabie and Louise Guillory.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Barbara Duplichan of Moss Bluff and Mari Mears of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Brandon Duplichan, Matt Duplichan and wife, Whitney, and Erica Barnhart and husband, Cody; seven great-grandchildren, Chloe, Sawyer, Stormie, Hayes, Stryker, Stella and Walker; brother, Wilson Arabie of Moss Bluff; a sister, Vena Guillory and husband, Charles of Moss Bluff; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Rev. Jeremy Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be from 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary