Dr. Robert Cleveland Looney died on March 25, 2020, after a brief battle with renal cancer.
He was a beloved Family Practice physician and also practiced Occupational Medicine. He was the first physician in the area to be MRO (Medical Review Officer) certified by the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. He loved his patients, was friends with many of them and prayed for them. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge.
He is survived by 5 children, Bobby and Janet from Mississippi, Linda from Norway, Ben from California, and Emma from Baton Rouge. He is also survived by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Veronica (Ronnie); and canine companions, Julie and Gabriel.
A private inurnment service will be held at Sardis Cemetery in Converse, La., at a later date.
Special thanks go to the staff of 4 Tower at LCMH and Drs Bryan Barootes, Tiffany Dufrene of LSU Family Medicine, Ahad Lodhi of The Kidney Clinic, Stacey McBroom of Urology Clinic and especially Dr Mohammed Sarwar and his family. The family is deeply grateful for the staff at Harbor Hospice: Lorraine, Freddie, Stacy, Kari, Jessica and Lindsey.
Published in American Press on Mar. 26, 2020