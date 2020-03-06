|
|
Robert "Bob" D. Harvey, born in Overton, Texas, on Jan. 21, 1936, son of the late Glen and Oleta (Martin) Harvey, passed away in his residence on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 84.
Bob was a graduate of North Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He was the owner of Tracer Services, Inc. and worked as a fracking engineer in the oil field. He was a member of the American Petroleum Institute. Bob enjoyed raising cattle and tending to his garden.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia Rose (Moss) Harvey; sons, Robert "Bobby" D. Harvey Jr. of Lake Charles, Glen Odelon Harvey (Kim) of Grapevine, Texas, Henry Michael Harvey of Longview, Texas; daughter, Judia Harvey of Bell City; stepsister, Sue Powell of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Alexis and Austin Dale Harvey.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Willie "Bill" Arch Harvey.
Celebration of Life service are Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. with a rosary recited at 2 p.m.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020