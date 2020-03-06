Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291

Robert D "Bob" Harvey


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D "Bob" Harvey Obituary
Robert "Bob" D. Harvey, born in Overton, Texas, on Jan. 21, 1936, son of the late Glen and Oleta (Martin) Harvey, passed away in his residence on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 84.
Bob was a graduate of North Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He was the owner of Tracer Services, Inc. and worked as a fracking engineer in the oil field. He was a member of the American Petroleum Institute. Bob enjoyed raising cattle and tending to his garden.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia Rose (Moss) Harvey; sons, Robert "Bobby" D. Harvey Jr. of Lake Charles, Glen Odelon Harvey (Kim) of Grapevine, Texas, Henry Michael Harvey of Longview, Texas; daughter, Judia Harvey of Bell City; stepsister, Sue Powell of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Alexis and Austin Dale Harvey.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Willie "Bill" Arch Harvey.
Celebration of Life service are Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. with a rosary recited at 2 p.m.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -