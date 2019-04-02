Robert Dale Alexander, 84, a resident of Lake Charles passed from this life March 30, 2019, in a local care facility.

Dale, as he was known, was a loving husband, uncle and friend. He was a graduate of Landry Memorial/Lagrange High School of 1952 and later graduated from McNeese in 1959. In his spare time, he worked on bicycles and built bird houses. He delivered newspapers for the American Press for a number of years and drove for AVIS. Dale and his wife were well-traveled and visited 46 of the 50 states and made a point of visiting all 46 State Capitals. He served with honor in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Dale is predeceased by his parents, Robert H. Alexander and Genivieve Mouton Alexander; brother, Dohn Alexander; and niece, Suzanne Bartholomew.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Karen Henke Alexander; sister, Babbett Bartholomew; nieces, Caroline Thibodeaux of Lake Charles, La., Robyn Davis of Baton Rouge, La., and Allison Glover of Prairie Ville, La.; and nephew, Matthew Alexander, also of Lake Charles.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Rev. Samuel Orsot is to officiate. Cremation will be accorded, and burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary