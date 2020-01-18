|
Robert Dale Lanier, 62, of Merryville, La., passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Robert had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He always had a kind word and a huge smile when you ran into him around town. He loved life and his family and friends and really enjoyed visiting and playing with his many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Robert loved to cheer for his beloved LSU Tigers and relax on a creek bank while trying to land a big fish. He fought to the end and gave it his all.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alisha Johnson Lanier of Merryville, La.; sons, Jacob Schleich of Merryville, La., and Robert "PeeWee" Lanier and Kayla of Oberlin, La.; daughters, Heather Chaisson and Amanda of New Orleans, La., Misty Lanier of Anacoco, La., and Danielle Medley and Jon-Erik of Lumberton, Texas; brothers, Mike Lanier and Angie of Merryville, La., Donnie Lanier of Houston, Texas, Russell Lanier of Merryville, and Dean Lanier of Merryville, La.; sisters, Kathy Riggs and David of Merryville, La., and Shelia Smith and Bryan of Merryville, La.; nine grandchildren; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Inez Lanier; brother, Smokey Lanier.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Visitation will continue at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, until the time of service at 2 p.m., also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Anthony Kennon will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Mike Lanier, Chance Burge, Jacob Schleich, Brant Beard, David Riggs and Levi Lanier. Burial will follow at Meadows Cemetery in DeRidder, La.
