Robert Dean Harper, 89, of Pitkin, La., was born on March 7, 1931, and passed from this life on April 11, 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Pitkin where he was still active singing in the choir. He graduated from McNeese State University and taught school at Pitkin High School for 30 years where he was selected coach of the year in 1982. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served during the Korean War. He was an avid history buff, loved all things family, Fullerton, Pitkin, and especially the LSU Tigers and the Pitkin Tigers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Houston Harper; his mother, Minnie Ola Harper Nolan; one brother, Dewayne Harper of Pitkin; three sisters, Opal H. Weldon of Sugartown, Honor Lee Smith of Orange, Texas, and Wilma Sue Goetzmann of Scott, La. He was also preceded in death by three nephews and one niece.
He is survived by one brother-in-law, Leroy Goetzmann of Jasper, Ala. He still has 15 living nieces and nephews that fondly refer to him as "Uncle Bob" that loved him dearly. He is also survived by a host of cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family, former students and close friends.
There will be a graveside service at Blue Branch Cemetery located next to Mt Olive Baptist church in Pitkin, La., Tuesday April 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Stacy Morgan. Due to the situation please respect social distancing or come pay your respects from your vehicle. If you are in your vehicle and would like a service program, we will try to make those available. The family plans to host a memorial celebration in Pitkin to honor the life of Robert Harper at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Reed Thompson, Michael Snell, Trey Jordan, Jerry Andrews, Forrest Fontenot and Stacy Weldon.
Published in American Press on Apr. 14, 2020