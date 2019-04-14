Resources More Obituaries for Robert LeBouef Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Dellino LeBouef

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Dellino LeBoeuf died on April 2, 2019, at home in Broken Bow, Okla., at the age of 68 years. He passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness, in the loving arms of his wife of 19 years and 2 days. Bob was born the first son to Hermylee and Andrew LeBoeuf in Lake Charles, La., on March 12, 1951. He was Coonass to the core and called the bayous of Creole his home, where hunting and fishing were his passions. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Hermylee and Andrew LeBoeuf, his grandparents Oliver and Estelle LeBoeuf and Robert and Curry Doxey, and a dear uncle Dallas LeBoeuf. He is survived and forever cherished by his wife of 19 years, Mary, brother from another mother, Paul Hanks, dear cousins Robert J. LeBoeuf, Betty Walters, Cathy Nunez, and Leslie Griffith among others. He is also survived by a virtual army of friends who are too numerous to name.

Bob was a great man, a wonderful husband and true friend to many. He was described by one of his college professors as a man who could see around corners. So, it was obvious to even those who educated him, that he would go beyond the well trodden path. He surpassed what could be taught by text books and universities in his pursuits, not of profit, but of the truth. He had the quiet confidence that let those who would listen know that their life was about to change in very powerful and completely truthful ways. To those who choose to not listen, he would leave them in the dust of their own ignorant confusion. In his years in academics, he said that he felt that he was running against the wind. But in fact, Bob was the wind - easing you along when he had your back, but hurricane force if he was against you.

It seems the only thing that could possibly take Bob down would be cancer. He took a part in conquering it, by discovering a tumor suppressor gene. It seems that cancer retaliated first by trying to take his manhood with aggressive prostsate cancer. When it failed, cancer took the very soul of the man by taking his speech and his intellect. Then we watched these past few months, as he slowly passed like the devastating regression after the tsunami wave that was brain cancer. We can only hope and pray that his cancer research of the past may, like a buried land mine, hit the target in the end.

In lieu of floweres or gifts, please send donations St. Jude or . Published in American Press on Apr. 14, 2019