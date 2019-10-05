|
|
Robert Donald Seals Sr., 87, of Lake Charles, passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Seals was born on Oct. 23, 1931, in Bogalusa, La. He graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, La., and Sullivan's West Point Prep School. He attended Loyola University New Orleans and Tulane University. He graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge. While attending LSU, he met his future wife Sylvia Abraham, and they married in 1955 and moved to Lake Charles, La., where they lived and raised their children.
He attained the rank of Major in the Army of the United States. He served on the Military Affairs Committee of Association of Commerce for eight years. He retired from Cities Service Oil Company as Coordinator of Major Projects Engineering and Construction. He was a Master Mason for 65 years. He was a faithful member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Sylvia Abraham Seals of Lake Charles; children, Susan Coldiron (Kimet) of Lafayette, Robert Donald Seals Jr. of Houston, and Mary Marx (Kenneth) of Houston; and two beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Coldiron of Memphis, Tenn., and Matthew Charles Coldiron (fiancée, Stephanie Matt) of Baton Rouge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Charles Seals; and siblings, Karl, Richard, Charles, Woodrow and Evelyn Seals and Geraldine Underwood.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, with visitation before the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. The Rev. Jo P. Popham will officiate. Assisting will be the Rev. Frances "Boo" Kay and the Rev. James J. Popham. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. All are invited to a reception after the service that will be held in the church parish hall.
The family would like to thank Drs. Ron Lewis, Chris Thompson, and Gerry Hebert for their care and compassion. In addition, the family expresses deep gratitude to the staff at Grand Cove Nursing and Rehab Center, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, and Harbor House Hospice for the excellent care he received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in American Press on Oct. 5, 2019