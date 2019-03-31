Robert Earl Loftin, 79, of Lake Charles, La., entered into rest Friday, March 29, 2019, in Lake Charles. Robert, the son of Albert Otis and Lois Louise (Snapp) Loftin was born on June 23, 1939, in DeRidder, La.

Visitation will be from from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, with Rev. Lamar Oliver officiating. Interment will follow at Old Cypress Cemetery, DeRidder.

Robert loved being married to his loving, devoted wife, Hazel LeJuhn Loftin for 45 years. As a child, in 1948 he sang and played the violin for Ethel Malcoln's Studios Boy Soprano club that broadcasted over KPLC and KTRM. In 1953. he participated in the All-State Orchestra at the Louisiana Association convention. A graduate of DeRidder High School class of 1957, he attended McNeese. He retired from Hostess in 1995, where he was proud to be the "cake man."

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Deridder. He was a former board member of Old Cypress Cemetery Association in DeRidder. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge 271. He was a longtime supporter of Boy Scout Troop 58, where he became an Eagle Scout and earned his God and Country award in 1952. He served on the DeRidder Doll Festival board.

Robert will always be remembered for telling stories about his younger days and owning/racing thoroughbred race horses. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Gayla Loftin Trahan of Grand Lake, La., Robin Roy and husband Tom, Caren Loftin, all of Charlotte, N.C.; son, David Loftin of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Addie Mae Grantham Sweikert of Texas; and six grandchildren, Amber and husband James, Alexandria and husband Matthew, Cody, Ryan, Jason and Blake; and great-grandchildren, Ayla, Aria and Talen.

She was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lois Loftin; wife, Hazel Marie LeJuhn Loftin; daughter, Amber Louise Loftin; son-in-law, James Bradley Trahan Jr.; and brother-in-law, Bill Sweikert.

Pallbearers are Cody Trahan, Blake Hyatt, James Richard, Tony Baus, Jerry Baus, Joey Baus and Tom Roy. Published in American Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary