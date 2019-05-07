Robert "Bobby" Frank Palermo, 67, passed away peacefully Saturday, May, 4 in Houston Methodist Hospital surrounded by his family after a hard fought, five-year battle with mesothelioma.

Bobby was a parishioner at our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Arthur, a multi-term member of Lake Arthur Town Council and was currently serving as the Assistant Mayor of Lake Arthur. Bobby was a board member of the Jeff Davis Parish tourist commission and Chairman of the Gator Chateau Building Committee in Jennings. Together, with his wife Roberta, they own and operate L'Banca Albergo, The Bank Hotel, in Lake Arthur. As a franchise owner of Action Restoration, Bobby served as a consultant on numerous projects with the town of Lake Arthur and city of Lake Charles.

Pops, as his grandchildren called him, was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. His favorite times were spent in duck blinds in Gueydan and Cameron, in deer stands on his lease in Rocksprings, Texas, and bear hunting in Canada. He loved boating and cherished the time on the water with his wife, family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years , Roberta Chapman Palermo of Lake Arthur; two beautiful daughters, Robin Palermo Pettit and husband Rand of Moss Bluff, Sunné Palermo Dugas and husband Dale of Spring, Texas; four grandchildren, Hudson and Prestyn Pettit and Keagan and Lawson Dugas; mother-in-law, Adeline Chapman of Lake Arthur; sister, Faye Palermo McGee and husband Nathan of Lake Charles; brother, Paul Palermo and wife Kim of Lake Charles; as well as numerous other loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lena Palermo; a sister, Jane Palermo Frazier; a brother, Ronnie Palermo; and his father-in-law Robert Reimers Chapman.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Arthur with Father Jay Alexius officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation for Mr. Palermo will be from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until time of services Wednesday in the Oustalet Center in Lake Arthur.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church or any other charity. Published in American Press on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary