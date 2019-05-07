Home

Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Robert Mitchell
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bible Baptist Church
Dequincy, LA
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Bible Baptist Church
Dequincy, LA
Burial
Following Services
Newlin Cemetery
Robert Franklin Mitchell Obituary
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, 84, of Oretta, died Saturday morning, May 4, 2019, at Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings, La. He was born Sept. 7, 1934, in DeRidder, La., to John Bert and Flarie Mitchell. He married Janet Cox on Nov. 16, 1957. Surviving him are 6 children. Elaine Lewis of San Antonio, Texas, Michael Mitchell of Gueydan, La., Jerry Mitchell of Clinton Township, Mich., Keith Mitchell of Oretta, La., Craig Mitchell of Oretta, La., and David Mitchell of San Antonio, Texas; 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Pete Mitchell and Leo Mitchell.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Cox Mitchell; his father, John Burt Mitchell; his mother, Flarie Mitchell; his brothers, Gilbert Mitchell, Glen Mitchell, Gus Mitchell, Dwight Mitchell and Paul Mitchell; and one son, Gregory Mitchell.
Robert was a long time resident of Oretta, La. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service. He loved to spend time with his family, fish and hunt.
The visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Bible Baptist Church in Dequincy, La. The funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Eric Aultman will be officiating. The burial will be at Newlin Cemetery immediately following under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on May 7, 2019
