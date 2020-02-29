|
Robert G. Bishop II went home to our Lord Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He leaves behind his father, Robert G. Bishop Sr.; sister, Becky Daigle (Chris); brother, James (Toni); and many nieces and nephews. Robert spent many years as a pipefitter/welder with several local construction companies. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca (Kim) Bishop. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at The Open Door Biker Church, 423 W. Burton St., in Sulphur.
Published in American Press on Feb. 29, 2020