Robert "Hoss" Glaude Jr. was born Dec. 20, 1950, in Lafayette, La., to Robert and Rosa Lee Duncan Glaude. A native of Lafayette, La., he resided in Lake Charles for most of his life. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran, former employee of Wilson Supply Company, and retired employee of Mobile Oil Company. He departed this life, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters, Tasha Glaude, Audreanna Rose Glaude and Tessa Glaude; one son, Robert Glaude III; three sisters, Elvina Glaude, Correne Glaude and Pamela Darbonne; two brothers, Gregory (Patricia) Glaude and Warren (Albertine) Glaude; seven grandchildren, Tyler Glaude, Hunter Glaude, Karrington Glaude, Antonio Gauthier Jr., Kendan Hicks, Ava Glaude and Avery Glaude; one great-grandchild, Lillian Easton; and a host of other relatives and friends. His funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Elmore Garner will officiate. Burial will be in Orange Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 31, 2020