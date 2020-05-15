Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Gwynn Hodges, age 84, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark.

Survivors include children, Matthew Hodges and Heather of Covington, La., Robbie Cash and Jon of Little Rock, Ark.; five grandchildren, Jannie and Chelsey Hodges, Lyndsey Murray, Brayden and Cameron Cash; four great-grandchildren, Haley, Ian, Braelynn and Abigail; brother, Derbon Hodges Jr. (Nancy); sister-in-law, Gerry Dixon.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Alston Cemetery in DeQuincy, La. Funeral arrangements by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home of Jacksonville, Ark. (501) 982-2136.

