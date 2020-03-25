|
Robert "Bob" J. Hurtado, 76, a resident of Sulphur, passed from this life on March 22, 2020, in a local hospital.
Bob as he was affectionately known was a loving father, grandfather and loyal friend. He was an avid L.S.U. Football fan and an active member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur. He excelled at playing pool and spent many hours with his pool teams. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible.
Bob was preceded death by his parents, Robert J. Hurtado Sr. and Reba Campbell Hurtado.
He is survived by his two daughters, Tanya Portinause and husband Frank and Heather (Mallett) Soileau and husband Raymond; longtime companion; Evette Doucet; grandchildren, Kacie Douglas and husband Garrett, Haleigh Harless and husband Jonathan, Austin Portinause, Dylan Champagne and wife Chelsea, Kali Comeaux and husband Tyler, Bailey Daigre and Webb Mallett; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Douglas, Charlotte Harless, Harrison Comeaux, Emeric Comeaux and Oliver Comeaux.
Due to current gathering restrictions, a private gathering will be held at Lakeside Funeral Home with burial to follow at Consolata.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to First Baptist Church in Sulphur, 401 S Huntington St, Sulphur, LA 70663.
Published in American Press on Mar. 25, 2020