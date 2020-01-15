|
Robert J. Schwark Jr., born July 7, 1955, in Beoufort, N.C., son of Robert J. Schwark Sr. and Annie Bell (Dudley) Schwark, passed away in a local care facility Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the age of 64.
Bobby was a member of New Faith Tabernacle and retired from DOTD after 38 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially boat riding, crabbing and fishing. But most of all, he loved spoiling his grandchildren.
Bobby is survived by his son, Phillip Schwark (Chelsea Jebson); father, Robert J. Schwark Sr.; sisters, Paula Thompson and Shelley Tillman (Lewis); grandchildren, Holden, Preston, Hadley and Rowan Schwark. He was preceded in death by his mother; and brother-in-law, Tommy Thompson.
A Gathering of friends and family is Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. with Pastor Hoye Folks officiating. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on Jan. 15, 2020