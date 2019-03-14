Robert John Mehus, 50, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was co-owner of Mehus Brothers Roofing, LLC. Robert loved boat riding, working and restoring cars and being around family and friends.

Robert is survived by his wife, Nicole Renee Mehus; his mother, Sylvia Patricia Lovelace; stepfather, Jimmy Ray Wynne both of Lake Charles; one brother, Richard (Belinda) Mehus of Vinton; maternal grandmother, Amy Romero; two nephews, Michael Borge and Lance Jason Mehus; two nieces, Chloe and Holly Harris; one great nephew, August Arceneaux' and two great nieces, Rayme Harris and Racelyn-Maverick Mehus. He was preceded in death by his father, Lance Leroy Mehus; paternal grandparents, John and Lela Mehus; sister, Raymona Lisa Lovelace; maternal grandfather, Ulysse Romero; and one niece, Amy Marie Mehus.

Service for Robert will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Pastor Marcus Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Cemetery in Westlake, La. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Published in American Press on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary