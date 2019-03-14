Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mehus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John Mehus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert John Mehus Obituary
Robert John Mehus, 50, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was co-owner of Mehus Brothers Roofing, LLC. Robert loved boat riding, working and restoring cars and being around family and friends.
Robert is survived by his wife, Nicole Renee Mehus; his mother, Sylvia Patricia Lovelace; stepfather, Jimmy Ray Wynne both of Lake Charles; one brother, Richard (Belinda) Mehus of Vinton; maternal grandmother, Amy Romero; two nephews, Michael Borge and Lance Jason Mehus; two nieces, Chloe and Holly Harris; one great nephew, August Arceneaux' and two great nieces, Rayme Harris and Racelyn-Maverick Mehus. He was preceded in death by his father, Lance Leroy Mehus; paternal grandparents, John and Lela Mehus; sister, Raymona Lisa Lovelace; maternal grandfather, Ulysse Romero; and one niece, Amy Marie Mehus.
Service for Robert will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Pastor Marcus Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Cemetery in Westlake, La. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now