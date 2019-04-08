Home

JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Robert Jones
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Robert "Wayne" Jones Obituary
MOSS BLUFF - Robert "Wayne" Jones, 66, passed away at his residence Thursday, April 4, 2019.
He was born Nov. 26, 1952, to Robert and Dorothy Jones in Lake Charles, La.
He was the creator and promoter of the annual Possum Cove Motorcycle Races and Rally in Moss Bluff. He also participated in professional ice motorcycle racing.
He is survived by his brother, Mike Jones (Jan) of Colorado; sister, Nadine Parton of Moss Bluff; nephews, Jeremy Midkiff of Moss Bluff and Brian Jones (Tori) of Colorado; and great-nephew, Tanner Jones of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Sybil Jones.
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate his life will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation will take place from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Apr. 8, 2019
