Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Robert " Bobby" Lancon, 81, passed away May 23, 2019. Bobby was stationed in Germany while serving his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Southern Pacific Railroad in Houston and moved back home to Sulphur. Bobby loved dancing and was a member of the Cajun French Music Association; he also enjoyed activities at the Vinton Senior Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.J. and Anna Mae Lancon. He is survived by three cousins, Ronald Istre and wife Deborah of Carlyss, Virginia Voison and Theresa Landry of New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on June 9, 2019
