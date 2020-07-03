Robert Layne Crader Sr., 79, of Bell City, La., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Robert was one of 11 children born to Joseph and Rosa Crader on Aug. 17, 1940. He was a life long resident of Southwest Louisiana and attended Welsh High School. In 1959 he enlisted into the U.S. Army until 1962, when he received an honorable discharge.

It was on a faithful trip to visit his brother, Emile that he would meet Georgia, his sister-in-law's sister. All it took was a family function at her church that they became inseparable, they would be married on June 29, 1963, making Welsh their home, working at Lyons Flying Service, then Louisiana Flyers. Together they welcomed two children, Robert Jr. and Lisa.

In 1974 he began working for Basell until his retirement 27 years later. He was a loving and dutiful father who found joy in spending time with his children and family. It was when he became "Paw Paw" that you'd find him following any school bus headed to a sporting event. He was an avid Bell City Bruin fan, no matter the sport, but hands down Golf was his favorite. When he wasn't their biggest cheerleader from the sidelines, you'd find him home laying and engaging with the "little ones".

He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents; his siblings, John Crader, Hillius Crader, Norma Jean Crader, Beatrice Cormier, Mildred Andrus, Lloyd Crader, Nolan Crader and Emile Crader

Those left to beat his Golf Score are his wife of 57 years, Georgia; his children, Robert Layne Crader Jr. and Lisa (Tim) Poole; his grandsons, Timothy Poole, Jr., Ethan Poole, Jordan Poole and Philip Poole; great-grandchildren, Lillian Mae and Ethan Ray; a brother, Ernest Crader; and a sister, Renelda Joyce Crader; and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family will welcome friends on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be led by Bro. Pat Deshotel and will begin at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Hayes Cemetery.

