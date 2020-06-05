Robert Lee Miller Jr., 53, a resident of Port Arthur, Texas, passed from this life on May 30, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

"Robby" as he was best known was a man with the faith of Job and believed in his Lord. When he loved, he loved unconditionally and with his whole heart. Mr. Miller was a man who loved music, especially the rattling of the bass, which won him second place in a Dallas Car Audio competition. Robby was totally devoted to his pride and joy, his four sons and granddaughter. He will be truly missed but is no longer suffering.

Robby was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He leaves to cherish his memory his four sons, Blake Miller and wife Lindsey, Ryan Miller, Kaleb Miller and Joshua Miller; his loving parents, Robert Lee Miller Sr. and Judy Simon Miller; sisters, Angie Miller and Mandy Miller Craft; granddaughter, Jacie Nicole Miller; niece, Amanda Emery and husband Ryan; two great nieces, Quinn and Edan Grace Emery; great nephews, Levi and Sam Emery; and Karla Gleason Mack, the mother of his three eldest sons.

Mr. Miller's cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A celebration of Robby's life will be announced at a later date.

Rest peacefully our angle and fly high until we meet again. Fly High!

