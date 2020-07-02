Robert Lynn Mouhot, age 67, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Robert was born March 28, 1953, to Earl and Betty Mouhot.

Rob was a life long resident of Lake Charles. Being a true outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, and scuba diving. He was a loving father and grandfather to his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Faith Mouhot of Lake Charles, Deidre Leger and husband Bret of Rayne, and Amber Bond of Lake Charles; three brothers, Mike Mouhot and wife Brenda of Kinder, David Mouhot of Westlake, and Don Mouhot of Lake Charles; one sister, Barbara Pinter and husband Mike of Sulphur; and six grandchildren, Alijah, Brooklyn, Josiah, Austin, Micah and Mckenzie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Betty Mouhot.

