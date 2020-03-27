Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Ramirez Sr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert M. Ramirez Sr Obituary
Robert M. Ramirez Sr. of Lake Charles, 83, passed away on March 26, 2020, in a local care center. He was a mechanic by trade and worked for over 50 plus years. Robert was very social able, enjoyed fishing, dancing and spending time with his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his six children, Robert Ramirez Jr. and wife Dabrina, Lousia "Dolly" Parker and husband Carl, Olivia Brown and husband Wade, Theresa Ramirez, Albert "Bobby" Ramirez and Molly Ramirez and companion James; 13 grandchildren; four siblings, Ramon Ramirez, Adolph Ramirez, David Ramirez, George Ramirez and Maria Lee; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and the children's mother, Olivia Alaniz Ramirez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Eloiza Ramirez; two grandchildren, Carl Patrick, Farris Jr. and Jason Ramirez; and brother, Ysidro Ramirez.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 28, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of the service. The family would like to thank Brighton Bridge Hospice for taking such great care of Robert.
Published in American Press on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -