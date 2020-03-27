|
Robert M. Ramirez Sr. of Lake Charles, 83, passed away on March 26, 2020, in a local care center. He was a mechanic by trade and worked for over 50 plus years. Robert was very social able, enjoyed fishing, dancing and spending time with his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his six children, Robert Ramirez Jr. and wife Dabrina, Lousia "Dolly" Parker and husband Carl, Olivia Brown and husband Wade, Theresa Ramirez, Albert "Bobby" Ramirez and Molly Ramirez and companion James; 13 grandchildren; four siblings, Ramon Ramirez, Adolph Ramirez, David Ramirez, George Ramirez and Maria Lee; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and the children's mother, Olivia Alaniz Ramirez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Eloiza Ramirez; two grandchildren, Carl Patrick, Farris Jr. and Jason Ramirez; and brother, Ysidro Ramirez.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 28, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of the service. The family would like to thank Brighton Bridge Hospice for taking such great care of Robert.
Published in American Press on Mar. 27, 2020