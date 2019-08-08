|
Robert Mitchell Fruge, 62, of Lake Charles, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in a local hospital following a brief illness.
Mr. Fruge was born in Lake Charles where he lived most of his life. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a Boat Captain for Otis Corporation Marine Corp, ConocoPhillips, Harrah's Casino and was currently working for Diamond Jack's Casino. He always loved the water and his home on the river. His greatest adventure was in his canoe with his favorite dog Ty, as they set sail for a voyage along the Mississippi Gulf Coast from Illinois to his final destination in New Orleans. He was also an avid NASCAR Racing fan, enjoyed playing cards and shooting pool. A man of faith and prayer, Mr. Fruge attended St. Raphael Catholic Church. He will be most remembered for his love of family, kind heart and generous spirit.
He leaves to honor his memory, two brothers, Shelby Lee Fruge and wife Deanna of Lake Charles, and Mark Atlas Fruge and wife Dianne of Lake Charles; two sisters, Wanda Fruge Pearson and husband Eddie of Liberty, Texas, and Oline Fruge Slaven and husband Darryle of Huntsville, Texas; nieces and nephews, Penny McMillin and husband Jeff of Liberty, Texas, Brandon Fruge and wife Aungelina of Lake Charles, Bethany Fruge and husband Logan of Kinder, Emily Fruge of Lake Charles, Catherine Fastabend and husband William of Lake Charles, Meagan Pickens and husband Jake of Teague, Texas, and Colson Slaven and fiancé Bailey of Huntsville, Texas; great-nieces, Grace Marie McMillen and Abby Lynn McMillen; great nephew, James Wayne Pickens; two of his oldest and closest friends, Paul Marceaux and Dale Ange and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Atlas and Bernella Aucoin Fruge; and his wife, Dana Lormand Fruge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Visitation Thursday will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation Friday will be from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 8, 2019