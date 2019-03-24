Robert Moreland Barnhill, 94, of Lake Charles passed away at 9:39 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in a local care facility.

Mr. Barnhill was born Aug. 10, 1924, in Natchitoches, La., and was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School. In 1943, at the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served four years and two months as a Machine Gunner. Mr. Barnhill served his country during World War II in the Battles of Tarawa, Saipan and Tinian with the 6th Regiment, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Division, Company C. After he was honorably discharged, he briefly attended Southeastern Louisiana University. He then began his career in 1950 with Cities Service and worked as an operator until retiring in 1985. Mr. Barnhill was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church.

He took great pleasure in hunting, fishing, and LSU baseball and football. His family was very important to him and he was a wonderful, loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife since 1952, Lillian Barnhill of Lake Charles; sister, Claudette Burlison of Wichita Falls, Texas; his children, Theresa Almeida of Lake Charles, Kevin Barnhill (Debbie) of Alexandria and Darlene Boos (Kevin) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Kristy Sachs of South Carolina, Joshua Soileau (Elysse) of Port Barre, Hope and Natalie Barnhill of Alexandria, Sarah Abshire (Brandon), Christopher and Andrew Boos, and Bethany Soileau, all of Lake Charles; and great-grandchildren, Kenyon Beck, Casiel Sach, and Robert "R.J." Soileau.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Claude L. Barnhill and Ella Youngblood Barnhill; brothers, Dudley and James Barnhill; sister, Mildred Berry; and son-in-aw, Lawrence Almeida.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until the start of the service Monday.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Resthaven Nursing and Rehab Center; to Brighton Bridge Hospice, especially to Melinda Kellar, Joyce Fischer, Keriano Robinson, Shey Barrett and June Tipton; and to Dr. Miguel Dupuy and his staff.