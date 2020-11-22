Dr. Robert P. Robichaux Sr., 76, was born August 8, 1944 in Baton Rouge, La and a resident of Mobile, Al. died Oct. 21, 2020 in Daphne, Alabama. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Lola Barry Rehm Robichaux. He is survived by four children: Michele K. Robichaux (Curt Wagner), Dr. Robert P. (Mary) Robichaux, Jr., Richard P. (Coley) Robichaux, and Ryan P. (Meagan) Robichaux; Ten grandchildren: Sophia, Stella, Scarlett, Libby, Julia, Carli, Sara, Rehm, Charlie, and Robert "Patrick"; one brother, John F. "Jack" (Mandy) Robichaux; his first Cousins, Jackie Creaghan, Jimmy (Lydia) Creaghan, Frank (Sydney), Tommy (Joyce); Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a multitude of dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father Adam Robichaux, mother Mildred Creaghan Robichaux, aunt Gertrude Creaghan, Uncle Jack (Rosalie) Creaghan, and Uncle Frank (Myrtle) Creaghan; and two grandchildren, John David and Luke Blaise Robichaux. Bob was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and raised in the "Country" with his twin brother, mother, aunts, uncles and cousins on Hoo Shoo Too Road. He was a graduate of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge and Spring Hill College in Mobile. While at Catholic High, he was inspired by Brother Carl Evans, S.C., his biology teacher, to further his education in the science field. While in college, he joined the Brothers of the Sacred Heart and taught high school students at Cor Jesu High School (now Brother Martin High School) in New Orleans and Catholic High School in Baton Rouge. He ultimately discerned out of the brotherhood and enrolled in medical school at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. While in medical school, he earned the Golden Probe Award for top marks in Gross Anatomy. He met and married the love of his life, Barry, a medical technologist, while in medical school. After graduation, they moved to Birmingham where Bob completed his medical residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham ("UAB"), where he became a Chief Resident. He then completed a fellowship in Cardiology at UAB and moved to Montgomery where he joined Montgomery Cardiovascular Associates. He was in private practice for 25 years before returning to his first love of teaching, joining the faculty of the UAB School of Medicine. He finished his career as a Professor of Medicine, teaching cardiology and physical diagnosis to medical students and residents. He received numerous awards and recognition for his care, teaching and professionalism throughout his esteemed career; however, he was best known for his kindness and humility. He was a father of four, an educator, a master gardener, and a youth basketball coach. He also served as the team doctor for many different athletic programs at St. Bede School and Catholic High School in Montgomery and served on the school board at both institutions. He loved to travel across the county in motorhomes with his family and visit National Parks. He loved Cajun food and was an avid fan of LSU sports. He was a man of great faith and a devoted member of many parishes in his lifetime, including St. Francis Xavier in Birmingham, Al, St. Bede the Venerable in Montgomery, Al., St. Peter the Apostle in Birmingham, Al. and Corpus Christi in Mobile, Al. He was a truly humble and generous man who offered his time and talents regularly for his community. He was a "heart doctor," who put his heart into everything he did, and he gave his heart to everyone around him – especially his wife and children.

