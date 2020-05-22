I feel that I got to know Robert (aka. Papa Payne) real well during our on line gaming. Though never having met him face to face we had many conversations over the years wearing our gaming headsets. He truly was one of the ' Good Guys'. I could tell he had a really kind heart. He will be dearly missed by all of his gaming buddies as well as his family and other friends. My wife and I are sincerely sorry for the Payne family loss. God Bless.

Carolyn Bullock

Friend