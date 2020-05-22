Heaven welcomed a great man last night. You will be missed greatly Rob, but I will always have the memories. I am truly blessed to be able to call you my friend. Thank you for all the great times and memories my brother.
Ride on Rob, until we meet again and I will bring us some Big Kahuna Subs. Love you Rob and thanks for the memories.
Tom Ellmer
Robert "Robby" Payne, 64, of Lake Charles passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in a local hospital.
Robby was born on June 2, 1955 in Monterey County, Calif. and was raised in the Madison area of Alabama before moving to Pleasant View, Tenn. After graduating high school, he joined the US Army as a helicopter mechanic in 1974 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1977. Robby moved to Lake Charles 15 years ago to work as a marine surveyor for Westlake Chemical. He was a very proud member of the Maggie Valley Slingshot Group.
Those left to cherish his memory are a loving wife, Luann Payne of Lake Charles; children, Paul Payne (Kati) of Bondurant, Iowa, Laney Payne of Guntersville, Ala., Sarah Klein (Brad) of Tullahoma, Tenn., and Angela Payne of Great Falls, Mont.; brothers, Tommy Payne (Toni) of Madison, Ala. and Timmy Payne (Carol) of Spring Hill, Ark.; grandchildren, Savannah, Lexi, Elijah, Garrett, Braeden, Nate, Garrett, Gavin, Gunner, and Grant; and a special nephew, Ricky Begnaud (Susan) of Spring, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Robert "Bob" Payne.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Jeremy Jacoby will officiate. A gathering will begin at 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Robby was born on June 2, 1955 in Monterey County, Calif. and was raised in the Madison area of Alabama before moving to Pleasant View, Tenn. After graduating high school, he joined the US Army as a helicopter mechanic in 1974 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1977. Robby moved to Lake Charles 15 years ago to work as a marine surveyor for Westlake Chemical. He was a very proud member of the Maggie Valley Slingshot Group.
Those left to cherish his memory are a loving wife, Luann Payne of Lake Charles; children, Paul Payne (Kati) of Bondurant, Iowa, Laney Payne of Guntersville, Ala., Sarah Klein (Brad) of Tullahoma, Tenn., and Angela Payne of Great Falls, Mont.; brothers, Tommy Payne (Toni) of Madison, Ala. and Timmy Payne (Carol) of Spring Hill, Ark.; grandchildren, Savannah, Lexi, Elijah, Garrett, Braeden, Nate, Garrett, Gavin, Gunner, and Grant; and a special nephew, Ricky Begnaud (Susan) of Spring, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Robert "Bob" Payne.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Jeremy Jacoby will officiate. A gathering will begin at 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 22, 2020.