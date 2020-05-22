Robert "Robby" Payne
1955 - 2020
Robert "Robby" Payne, 64, of Lake Charles passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in a local hospital.
Robby was born on June 2, 1955 in Monterey County, Calif. and was raised in the Madison area of Alabama before moving to Pleasant View, Tenn. After graduating high school, he joined the US Army as a helicopter mechanic in 1974 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1977. Robby moved to Lake Charles 15 years ago to work as a marine surveyor for Westlake Chemical. He was a very proud member of the Maggie Valley Slingshot Group.
Those left to cherish his memory are a loving wife, Luann Payne of Lake Charles; children, Paul Payne (Kati) of Bondurant, Iowa, Laney Payne of Guntersville, Ala., Sarah Klein (Brad) of Tullahoma, Tenn., and Angela Payne of Great Falls, Mont.; brothers, Tommy Payne (Toni) of Madison, Ala. and Timmy Payne (Carol) of Spring Hill, Ark.; grandchildren, Savannah, Lexi, Elijah, Garrett, Braeden, Nate, Garrett, Gavin, Gunner, and Grant; and a special nephew, Ricky Begnaud (Susan) of Spring, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Robert "Bob" Payne.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Jeremy Jacoby will officiate. A gathering will begin at 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.

Published in American Press on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
MAY
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carl Ellmer
May 21, 2020
Heaven welcomed a great man last night. You will be missed greatly Rob, but I will always have the memories. I am truly blessed to be able to call you my friend. Thank you for all the great times and memories my brother.

Ride on Rob, until we meet again and I will bring us some Big Kahuna Subs. Love you Rob and thanks for the memories.


Tom Ellmer
Tom Ellmer
Friend
May 21, 2020
We love and will miss you Papa Payne! Hug Garrett (Donkey Kong Jr) for me today. You are a positive and uplifting man. -TBD Donkey
Douglas Hogan
Friend
May 21, 2020
It was a pleasure to know Robert, or papa as he called himself while gaming online. I only met him once personally at a lunch in Lake Tahoe in California but I've known him online for many years. He was fun to talk to and play with and always ready to give a helping hand when needed. I will miss having him around and I know that he will be sorely missed by all of his online gaming buddies.
daleslad
Friend
May 21, 2020
We will forever miss you Rob. Rest In Peace. Love you, John and Velma Valentine
VELMA VALENTINE
Family
May 21, 2020
I feel that I got to know Robert (aka. Papa Payne) real well during our on line gaming. Though never having met him face to face we had many conversations over the years wearing our gaming headsets. He truly was one of the ' Good Guys'. I could tell he had a really kind heart. He will be dearly missed by all of his gaming buddies as well as his family and other friends. My wife and I are sincerely sorry for the Payne family loss. God Bless.
Carolyn Bullock
Friend
