Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Robert S Hall Obituary
Robert Steven Hall, 65, died at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in a Winnie, Texas, care center.
He was a native a longtime resident of Sulphur and was a 1972 graduate of Sulphur High School, where he was a member of the marching band, symphonic band, and the mixed chorus. Robert was a member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and also enjoyed photography.
Survivors include his children, Matthew Hall of Sulphur, and Stephanie Nicole Zerr and Kristen Hall Perry, both of Winnie, Texas; his sisters, Marsha Ann Moreland of Sulphur, and Elizabeth Anne Morgan of Glendale, Calif.; his grandchildren, Arielle Zerr, Anakin Hall and Ethan Thomas Perry; great-granddaughter, Adalie Joseph; and a niece, Lindsey R. Wisner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George C. and Marguerite Hall.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Dr. Ronnie Burke will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from noon until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 24, 2019
