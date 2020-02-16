|
|
Robert Terrence "Bobby" Smith of DeRidder, La. was born April 4, 1931 to Noble and Ola (Toney) Smith on Hickory Hill in Fairdale, Texas. Passed away Feb. 12, 2020 in DeRidder, La. surrounded by his children.
Whether you knew him by Bob, Bobby, Terrence or Robert you knew a kind, generous, hardworking, caring man. He fiercely loved his family and never met a stranger. He and his wife, Mary, were inseparable until her death in 2017. They enjoyed music, dancing and traveling, visiting all 50 states and several locations in Canada and Mexico. Mostly they cherished their children and grandchildren whom they taught by example how you treat one another, help anyone you can and importance of family, also family extends beyond blood relatives.
Bobby Operated Bobby Smith Plumbing, Heating, A/C for over 30 years after he worked Civic Services at Ft. Polk until he retired.
Preceded in death by his parents; loving devoted wife, Mary Jane Harmon Smith; sisters, Johnnie Raushenburger and Gloria Faye Caples. Left to cherish his memory are a brother Jimmie Dale "JD" Smith (Maxine) of Evans, La.; son, Lonnie Smith of Marietta, Ga.; daughters, Mary Lynn Plata of Sandwich, Ill.; Theresa Tilley and son-in-law, Ted Tilley, whom he considered a son both of DeRidder, La.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of friends across the country.
Generous in death as in life, he donated his body to LSU. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A heartfelt thank you from his family for the kind, compassionate care from Dr. Chris Granger and 2nd floor North staff at BMHS.
Published in American Press on Feb. 16, 2020