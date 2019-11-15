Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Victory Worship Center
Sulphur, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Victory Worship Center
Sulphur, LA
Robert Wayne "Bob" Goodner

Robert Wayne "Bob" Goodner Obituary
Robert Wayne "Bob" Goodner stepped into his Heavenly Father's arms on Nov. 14, 2019, celebrating the fullness of his belief, faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. Bob put his trust in Christ and he fought a good fight. II Timothy 4:6-8.
Bob leaves his family and friends beautiful treasured memories to hold, cherish and never be forgotten.
Bob was born in Lake Charles and raised in Sulphur where he resided for 72 years.
Bob leaves behind his cherished wife of 52 years, Judy. His heart was his children, daughter, Shannon Goodner Akers and husband Paul; his son, Cody Wayne Goodner and wife Kimberlee Jo. Bob's greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob loved spending time with his family, antique cars, fishing, taking pictures, singing and sharing the good news of Christ at various rodeo events and levels.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel and Reba Goodner; brother, Larry Goodner; and daughter, Tammy Goodner.
Visitation will be at Victory Worship Center in Sulphur, Nov. 16, 3-8 p.m. A celebration of life service at 6 p.m.
A private burial service will be held at Mimosa Pines South Cemetery. The last hands to carry him will be his seven grandchildren where they will lay him at rest, Jace, Justin, Jancee and Josiee Akers, Riggin, Savanah and Rhett Goodner.
In lieu of flowers at the request of Bob, please consider donating bibles to: Wild Horse Ministries, Inc., 460 Appleby Rd., Trout, LA 71371, or a ministry of your choice.
Published in American Press on Nov. 15, 2019
