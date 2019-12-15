Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Roberta Castile
Roberta Lee Castile Obituary
Roberta Castile was born on Dec. 21, 1934m in Ilwaco, Wash. She grew up in Astoria, Ore. She married John E. Castile and lived the military life until John's retirement from the Coast Guard (USCG) as a Chief Petty Officer E-8.
Roberta lived more than 25 years in South Louisiana. Those around Lake Charles might remember her as that redhaired lady in the fluorescent green VW enjoying garage sales and talking on KAOK swap shop.
Some of her passions were music, especially the '50s (Elvis). The '70s music was also a fave, and she was a loyal Voice and American Idol fan. Of course, she loved garage sales. In fact, she is in the movie, "Ring 2," in the garage sale scene. A life long movie fan, never missed the Oscars. She appeared in several movies, including, "Number 1" (1969) and "Without Limits" (1998). She named her children after '50s movie stars.
Roberta lived a long, extraordinary, independent, successful life. She retained her beauty well into her senior years.
She is survived by her two sons, Gregory Castile and Cary Castile; two grandchildren, Robert Castile and Adrienne Castile; 2 great grandsons, Cole Castile and Carson Castile; and three sisters, Charita Wheeler, Paula Mayer and Jacklyn Kary.
Roberta loved life and people of all walks of life. She will be missed by all lives that she touched.
Published in American Press on Dec. 15, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -