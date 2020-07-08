Robin James Broussard, 60, of Sulphur passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.

A graduate of Sulphur High School, Robin lived most of his life in the Sulphur area. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, farmed whitetail deer, and a member of Texas Deer Association.

Left to cherish his memory are a son, Christopher Robin Broussard and wife Hope of Sulphur; daughter Bria Broussard of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Reece, Piper and Mila Broussard; and his sister, Kim Broussard Martin on Atlanta, Ga. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert John and Dessie Broussard.

Services will be at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home of Sulphur. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday until time of service. Cremation will follow and has been entrusted to Johnson & Robison Funeral Home.

