Robley "Boo" Domingue Jr
Robley "Boo" Domingue Jr., 65, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Boo is survived by the loves of his live, his three daughters, Jasmine Domingue, Morgan Geymann (Tyler) with grandsons Sage and Cedar Geymann, and Zoe Domingue (Mark) and his grandson Liam Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robley Domingue Sr. and Mary Pearl Domingue; as well as his sister, Sandra; and nephew, Sidney Lewis Trahan.
Boo loved life, lived it to the fullest. He especially, cherished sharing his life with all of his sisters and their families, Cheryl Delano (Raymond, Ray, Acadia and Monique), Millie Sager (Harold, Emily and Sidney), Sandra Dominque (Charlotte, Cindy, Rob, Keri and Ethan). Boo was also a father figure to many beyond those listed here. Everyone that met Boo, loved him. He was a very social person who loved people, and as a result had many lifelong friends and neighbors that treasured his friendship.
Boo graduated in 1970 from Barbe High School, as a member of the first graduating class in school history. He earned a degree from El Centro Dallas Community College and spent career as a respiratory therapist. He knew his craft and was committed until the end of his life to help those in need.
Boo was as free a spirit as there ever was. He loved life and saw life as one big adventure to be experienced to the fullest. He was many things: an avid reader, an animal lover especially his dog "Tip" and his cats, a trumpet player, a candle maker, a true Cajun cook, a green belt in taekwondo, a bike rider, a dreamer and a poet. His greatest joys were being with his daughters, music of all kinds and his Triumphs. Boo had perfected the art of porch sitting, listening to music, "holding court" with family and friends, solving the world's problems, dreaming of inventions, and telling tales, most of which were true!
The Domingue family would like to thank those that helped him most in the last hours of his life, the ICU staff at Memorial Hospital, especially nurse, Chantelle Richard, as well as Charlotte McCorquodale, Gayla Brimer, John Dees and Paige Harris for their assistance in keeping him alive so his family could say goodbye. The celebration of his life will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, for details please contact a member of the family or his Facebook page: robley.domingue.12

Published in American Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
Published in American Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
