Rochelle Kristal Miesel, 78, was taken home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 29, 2019, at her home in Lake Charles.
Rochelle was born on March 26, 1941, in Chicago, and was moved to Lake Charles, when she was 6 months old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Allen Kristal of Lake Charles; and her aunts and uncles, Samuel and Katherine Lipsey of Lake Charles, Dr. Melvin and Gay Gold of Lake Charles, and Harry and Babe Goldberg of Houston, Texas.
Rochelle was a graduate of Lake Charles High School and was a member of the Kilties. She completed a BA degree in English from McNeese and a Masters Degree in Counseling from McNeese University. She was the Homecoming Queen her senior year at McNeese. She worked in the Calcasieu Parish School System and was a Guidance Counselor at Sulphur High School for 17 years until she met and married her husband. She then moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., and came to work in her husband's company, Lilja Corp, as timekeeper and eventually became Eastern Operations Office Manager. Rochelle and her husband, Victor traveled the country for about 25 years managing Industrial construction projects.
When retirement time came Rochelle and Victor lived in Florida for a time, but the draw of Lake Charles and coming home were foremost in Rochelle's mind so they moved to Lake Charles in January of 2013. Rochelle was a lifelong member of Temple Sinai in lake Charles. In retirement she loved to read and to support her favorite charitable causes which were animal rescue and protection groups. She loved her 4 rescue dogs.
Rochelle is survived by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Victor C Miesel of Lake Charles. She is also survived by two stepdaughters, Devon L Rutherford of Bethel Park, Pa., and Darcie L. Schall of Bethel Park, Pa. She also has 3 step grandchildren, Jarrett B Rutherford, Victoria Beth Rutherford, and Ella Grace Schall, all of Bethel Park, Pa.
Funeral service will be at noon on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles with visitation will beginning at 11 a.m. A private burial service for the family at the Graceland Cemetery on Broad Street immediately afterward.
Published in American Press on July 31, 2019