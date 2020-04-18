|
Roderick Gil "Fred" Benoit, 76, of Lake Charles entered into Heaven on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from the comfort of his home.
Mr. Benoit was a native of Jennings, La, was raised in Evangeline, and has lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He was a 1960 graduate of Barber School and worked as a Barber until recently. He worked for Rodrigue's Barber Shop, The Clip Joint and the most recent twenty years at Jimmy's Hair We Are. During the course of his career, he owned and operated El Hombre Barber Shop. Mr. Benoit was a well-known, well-liked Barber and friend; he never met a stranger. He was an avid outdoorsman and sports fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bringing home fish to clean and cook, boating with his family, and playing and competing in Pool Tournaments. Some of his greatest times were spent vacationing with his family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Benoit was of Catholic faith.
He leaves to honor his memory, his loving wife of 61 years, Brenda Doucet Benoit of Lake Charles; three children, Gaye Benoit Worthington of Lake Charles, Kim Benoit Barnes and husband Chris of Sulphur, and Robbie Gil Benoit of Lake Charles; six grandchildren, Nicholas Benoit, Lance Rogers, Blake Rogers, Gabby Barnes, Evans Barnes and Alexis Benoit; five great grandchildren, Brooklyn Benoit, Aubrey Rogers, Kade Rogers, Kyle Rogers and Nevaeh Lawrence; one brother, Leo Frances Benoit, Jr. and wife Gertie of Basile; one sister, Mona Dean Trahan of Evangeline and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Craig Benoit; parents, Leo Frances Benoit, Sr. and Lois McFarlain Benoit and one sister, Debra Lois Ivan.
In compliance with state order, his services will be a private family gathering. Interment services will be at Calvary Cemetery in Jennings, La under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the at cancer.org.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020