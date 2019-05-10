|
Roderick Layne Cooper, born May 5, 1965, in Kinder, son of the late James Elray and Nona Maxine (Marler) Cooper, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, in his residence, at the age of 53.
Celebration of Life services will be in the fellowship hall of Woodlawn Baptist Church, 20080 Witherwax Rd., Iowa, LA 70647 on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with Roderick's final expenses.
Published in American Press on May 10, 2019