Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Rodney Steed
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Green Oak Cemetery
Kinder, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Steed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Merle Steed Sr


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Merle Steed Sr Obituary
Rodney Merle Steed Sr., 86, of Kinder, La., died at 12:07 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Mr. Steed was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Portland, Ore. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1974, following twenty-four years of active duty. He served in Korea during the Korean Conflict and in South Vietnam during that conflict. Following his military service, he was Administrative Assistant and Investigator for twenty-four years for District Attorneys in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parishes, serving under Leonard Knapp, Bernard Marcantel, and Michael Cassidy.
Mr. Steed is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Mayona Fontenot Steed; children, Deb Krull of Guam, Pam Fossett and husband Ron of Lake Charles, Rod Steed Jr. of Kinder, La., and Karen Unkel and husband Kurt of Kinder, La.; brother, Bob Steed and wife Becky of Portland, Ore.; sister, Pat Wilson and husband Gerry of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Brian Young, Stina LeBlanc, Travis Fossett, Chrissie Gubancsik, Jesse Unkel, Seth Unkel and Lindsay Unkel; and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Stina; two sisters; three brothers; son-in-law, Ron Krull; and a granddaughter, Heather Fossett.
His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Terry Bushnell will officiate. Burial with Military honors will follow in Green Oak Cemetery in Kinder, La. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now