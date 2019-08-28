|
Rodney Merle Steed Sr., 86, of Kinder, La., died at 12:07 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Mr. Steed was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Portland, Ore. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1974, following twenty-four years of active duty. He served in Korea during the Korean Conflict and in South Vietnam during that conflict. Following his military service, he was Administrative Assistant and Investigator for twenty-four years for District Attorneys in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parishes, serving under Leonard Knapp, Bernard Marcantel, and Michael Cassidy.
Mr. Steed is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Mayona Fontenot Steed; children, Deb Krull of Guam, Pam Fossett and husband Ron of Lake Charles, Rod Steed Jr. of Kinder, La., and Karen Unkel and husband Kurt of Kinder, La.; brother, Bob Steed and wife Becky of Portland, Ore.; sister, Pat Wilson and husband Gerry of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Brian Young, Stina LeBlanc, Travis Fossett, Chrissie Gubancsik, Jesse Unkel, Seth Unkel and Lindsay Unkel; and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Stina; two sisters; three brothers; son-in-law, Ron Krull; and a granddaughter, Heather Fossett.
His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Terry Bushnell will officiate. Burial with Military honors will follow in Green Oak Cemetery in Kinder, La. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 28, 2019