Rodney Lee Sonnier, 71, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mr. Sonnier was born Sept. 30, 1948, in Kinder, La., and has been a resident of Moss Bluff for the past 46 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was a mechanic. Rodney was employed with the Carpenters Local #693 and the Laborer's International. During his later years, he owned and operated Sonnier Home Improvements and Repairs. He was a skilled carpenter, working at local industries and residential settings for many years. Mr. Sonnier was a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for 30 years. He was also a member of the ACTS Community and made his Cursillo. He was an avid fly-fisherman, enjoyed gardening, and loved to dance with his "lovely bride" as he would call her. He will be remembered for his jokes and as a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Mr. Sonnier is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dru Sonnier of Moss Bluff; son, Matt Sonnier, also of Moss Bluff; daughter, Dawn Rasch and husband Steven of Houston; his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Drake Sonnier, Keaton Sonnier, Nolan Rasch, Allison Rasch and Blake Rasch; mother-in-law, Renola Simon of Lake Charles; brother-in-law, Stuart Gorham; sister-in-law, Barbara Sonnier; uncle, Eziem Granger of Westlake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Sonnier and Clarence and Arise Matthews; brothers, Ernest and Wesley Sonnier; father-in-law, James Simon; sister-in-law, Charmaine Gorham.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Father Aubrey Guilbeau and Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow in New Ritchie Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Scripture service at 7 p.m., led by Deacon Leo Hebert. Visitation will continue on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Pallbearers for the service will be Lane Sonnier, Wes Sonnier, Cody Sonnier, Dale Hanks, Gary Trahan and Harvey Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Landry and Rayford Meche.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to Heart of Hospice, especially Ann Marie, Samantha, and Anita, Ashely at LAMM Hospice, and the wonderful and dedicated staff at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020