Rodrigue "Rod" Allen Hancock Sr., age 79, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. "Rod" was born July 18, 1940, to Everette and Doris Hancock Sr.

Rod was a life long resident of Lake Charles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, but most of all woodworking was his true passion. Rod had a great sense of humor, loved to travel, spending time with his family and had a huge, generous heart.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Cathy Tate Hancock of Moss Bluff; one son, Allen Hancock (Karen) of Phoenix, Ark.; two daughters, Denise Renee Young of Lake Charles, and Cindy Tauzin (Mitch) of San Antonio, Texas; one stepson, Jason Vallot (Natalie) of Anderson, Calif.; three brothers, Robert Hancock (Toni) of Mexico, Ray Hancock (Trudy) of Lake Charles, and Mark Hancock (Gen) of Baytown, Texas; two sisters, Cathy Lanier (David) and Alice Moon (Donnie), both of Moss Bluff; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Doris Hancock Sr.; one brother, Wayne Hancock; one sister, Trudy Thompson; and one stepson, Brad Vallot.

The family will welcome relatives and friends at Hixson funeral Home of Moss Bluff for visitation beginning on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. until the time of service. A liturgy of the word will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will be immediately following in Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.

