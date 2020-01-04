|
Roger J. Gillard, 80, of the Burning Bush Community in Ringgold, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Roger attended Eunice High School, and Lake Charles High, both in Louisiana. He completed his education at Eglin AFB, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., in 1957 where he worked as a staff writer for the base newspaper. After a year there he was assigned to a base on Crete Island, Greece where he performed duties as a disc-jockey for the Armed Forces Radio and TV Service. His tour with the Air Force ended in 1959 where he was Sports and Social Editor of The Roundup base newspaper in Lubbock, Texas. Roger was honorably discharged. Later he joined Beecham Products Inc. as a sales rep and his territory included the western half of Texas and the state of New Mexico. He served 14 years with the pharmaceutical company. He joined CBL & Associates, Chattanooga in 1980 as operations director of Walnut Square Mall in Dalton, Ga., where he retired after more than 28 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Evitt Gillard who passed away Dec. 17, 2015, and sister, Judy (Ju Ju) Francois. Roger has from a previous marriage his daughter, Ginger Rojas and Gary of Lubbock, Texas, and Doby Gillard of Weatherford, Texas. He has two grandsons, two granddaughters, and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Eddie of Opelousas, La.; stepdaughter and granddaughter Tonya and Monica Crabtree of Ringgold, Ga.
"I have enjoyed my life and thank Jesus for those good times. Had some ups and downs as we all do during our lifetime on earth….but wasn't it wonderful to hunt, fish, and enjoy all the things you can do in this free country of ours."
In lieu of flowers, send contributions to St. Jude Hospital for the young children who need support.
Graveside services will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.
Published in American Press on Jan. 5, 2020